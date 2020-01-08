RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.30-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.704-5.704 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion.RPM International also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

RPM opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

