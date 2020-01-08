RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $236,406.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7,644.56 or 0.93708039 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $420,451.00 and $236,406.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

