Rui Avelar Sells 39,442 Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. 690,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,070. Evolus Inc has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $378.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 4.24.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Research analysts expect that Evolus Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth $160,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evolus by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth $4,167,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Evolus by 15.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 36.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

