RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RWE. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.94 ($32.49).

RWE stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) on Wednesday, hitting €27.24 ($31.67). 1,972,304 shares of the company were exchanged. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is €26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.82.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

