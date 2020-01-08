Ryo Currency (RYO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $825.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $354,557.00 and $825.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,325.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.01704273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.28 or 0.02872877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00564714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00684168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010788 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00058369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00381557 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 17,009,467 coins and its circulating supply is 16,892,154 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.