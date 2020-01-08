Safex Token Trading Up 21.5% This Week (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coindeal. Safex Token has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001324 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035267 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,641,289,609 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

Safex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

