Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €172.00 by Barclays

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Safran currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €149.09 ($173.36).

SAF stock traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Wednesday, hitting €137.40 ($159.77). 428,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The business’s fifty day moving average is €144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €137.21.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

