Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €149.45 ($173.78).

SAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of SAF stock opened at €136.40 ($158.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €144.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €137.21. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

