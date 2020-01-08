Sai Hits Market Capitalization of $103.13 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.06 or 0.05984440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021746 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

