Sakura Bloom Price Reaches $0.0002 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Sakura Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Neraex and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $593,145.00 and $8,268.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.23 or 0.02186203 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Token Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news.

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Neraex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

