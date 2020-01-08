Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a news sentiment score of 1.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Samsung Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Samsung Electronics stock opened at $2,210.00 on Wednesday. Samsung Electronics has a 1-year low of $1,400.00 and a 1-year high of $2,450.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,036.74.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

