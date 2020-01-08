Sapien (SPN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Sapien token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, Sapien has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Sapien has a total market cap of $293,109.00 and $1.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapien alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sapien Profile

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,617,524 tokens. The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sapien Token Trading

Sapien can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapien and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.