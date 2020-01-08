Satish Mehta Sells 50,000 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,083.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Satish Mehta sold 26,750 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $750,070.00.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. Chewy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,730,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chewy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 201,871 shares during the last quarter.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

