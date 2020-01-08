savedroid Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One savedroid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cobinhood. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $394,300.00 and $116.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, savedroid has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.48 or 0.05828702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025835 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001163 BTC.

About savedroid

SVD is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

