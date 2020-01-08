Scala Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $235.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. Scala has a market cap of $463,174.00 and approximately $235.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00179402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.01369990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00117653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

