Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,455 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 14,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,700 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In related news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. 808,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,166,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

