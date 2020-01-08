Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of SCHN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $576.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,872.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHN. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

