Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

