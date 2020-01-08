Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.