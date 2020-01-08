Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s current price.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.15.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

