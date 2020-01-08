SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 109.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth $254,000. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

