Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Scor has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

