Scotiabank Raises Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target to C$21.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AD. Desjardins raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Alaris Royalty stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.28. 170,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.37. Alaris Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$17.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaris Royalty will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

