Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 285,203 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 246.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $33,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 281,636 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after acquiring an additional 247,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,907. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -256.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,940 shares of company stock worth $2,121,265. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Nomura lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

