Scout Investments Inc. Buys 196,955 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,955 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric comprises 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Portland General Electric worth $45,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 286.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

POR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.15. 18,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.