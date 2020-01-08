Scout Investments Inc. Buys 241,428 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,428 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Owens Corning worth $39,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,057.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 181.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 38,420 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $2,097,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,205,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on OC shares. Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Owens Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

OC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.31. 25,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. Owens Corning has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

