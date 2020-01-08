Scout Investments Inc. Buys 327,792 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,792 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.52% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $64,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 403.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,860,650 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 339,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,910. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $59.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

