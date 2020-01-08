Scout Investments Inc. Buys 48,930 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 140.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,930 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $30,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 150.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after buying an additional 932,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 877,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,822,000 after purchasing an additional 380,979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $6.89 on Wednesday, reaching $373.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.32. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $372.92. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In related news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.17.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

