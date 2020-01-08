Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,840 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of Kansas City Southern worth $42,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

KSU traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.98. 917,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,132. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $98.46 and a 12-month high of $157.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

