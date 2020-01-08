Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985,315 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Brown & Brown worth $37,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. 63,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

