Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,384 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $36,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 481,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 111,840 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400,675 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,074 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

