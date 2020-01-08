Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 792,523 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises about 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of WEC Energy Group worth $71,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.94. 338,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,258. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

