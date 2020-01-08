Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,059 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Arch Capital Group worth $36,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 98,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,500,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,514. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

