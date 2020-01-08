Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,075 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up about 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.44% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $40,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. 91,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.