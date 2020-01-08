Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,530 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $30,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.76. The stock had a trading volume of 42,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,627. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average of $113.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $277,791.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at $18,483,215.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,876 shares of company stock valued at $11,651,959. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.32.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

