Scout Investments Inc. Has $31.51 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $31,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,361,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9,809.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after acquiring an additional 150,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $25,266,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,270,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.84 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.07 and a 200 day moving average of $256.14.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

