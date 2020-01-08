Scout Investments Inc. Has $33.77 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.40% of Masimo worth $33,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Masimo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.44. 2,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,495. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.37. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $104.68 and a one year high of $160.25. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.75.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $8,683,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

