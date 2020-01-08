Scout Investments Inc. Has $42.27 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,204 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 90,815 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Splunk worth $42,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $153.88. 39,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $155.72.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. Splunk’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,118,821.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,253 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.