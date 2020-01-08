Scout Investments Inc. Has $42.42 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,585 shares during the period. Cousins Properties comprises 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.70% of Cousins Properties worth $42,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 676.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,341,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,623,000 after buying an additional 2,911,649 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,292,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,180,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,951,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,588,000 after buying an additional 968,829 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 761,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,725. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.