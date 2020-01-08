Scout Investments Inc. Has $44.57 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.36% of United Rentals worth $44,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,770 shares of company stock worth $7,511,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.87. The stock had a trading volume of 281,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

