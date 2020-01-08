Scout Investments Inc. Has $51.01 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255,983 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,171 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Citizens Financial Group worth $51,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,590,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,779,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 933,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. 1,576,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,417. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

