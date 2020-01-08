Scout Investments Inc. Has $96.32 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 223.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,352 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up 1.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $96,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,476,000 after purchasing an additional 210,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,177 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $132.65. 41,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,227. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,928 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.