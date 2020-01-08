Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,150 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.91% of FTI Consulting worth $37,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FCN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,286. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

