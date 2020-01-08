Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 363,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,738,000. Roku makes up about 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.31% of Roku as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $4,884,950.00. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,775 shares of company stock valued at $40,185,375 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,174,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average of $128.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,691.13 and a beta of 1.59. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roku from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

