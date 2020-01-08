Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 890,502 IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 890,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,099,000. IHS Markit makes up approximately 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.22% of IHS Markit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IHS Markit by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $6,547,584.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,335,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 65,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,732. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

