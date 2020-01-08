Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,739 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Lamar Advertising worth $32,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,408,000 after buying an additional 1,313,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,064,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,145,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after purchasing an additional 188,976 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.46. 4,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,023. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

