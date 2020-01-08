Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 105.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,733 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Teleflex worth $71,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 347.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $5,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,375,718.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,681 shares of company stock valued at $18,439,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.60.

TFX stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.60. The stock had a trading volume of 51,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,515. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $246.52 and a one year high of $381.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

