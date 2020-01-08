Scout Investments Inc. Sells 139,132 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,132 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.60% of Generac worth $37,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 75.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 43,848 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,718,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

GNRC stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.32. 11,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,286. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $102.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

