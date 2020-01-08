Scout Investments Inc. Sells 15,419 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $32,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 104.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

Shares of VMC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,673. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.