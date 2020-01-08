Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,689,684 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,190,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,689,684 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for approximately 1.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.96% of AGNC Investment worth $91,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.95. 1,937,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,111. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 11%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.70%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

